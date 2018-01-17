A Florida man wanted in connection with a murder might have had better luck trying to run out of his front door.

Rashad Walker, 28, of Maitland, was wanted in Orange County for felony warrants, which included charges such as second-degree attempted murder and aggravated battery with great bodily harm, reports WTSP. According to WFLA, law enforcement officers with the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that Walker was staying in an apartment unit in New Port Richey.





Anticipating him running, a handful of officers waited in the back.

“Anytime you have a violent felon who knows they are wanted, we anticipate them fleeing,” explained Amy Marinec, who works as a public information officer for the sheriff’s office. “We have had multiple cases of felons running into water – gator-infested waters at that. They’ll do anything to get away from us.”

In the video of the arrest, Walker slid open the back door as officers knocked at the front. He climbed over the side of the balcony and made a leap — right into the officers’ waiting arms.

He was told to get on the ground and was held there while officers completed the arrest.

One jokingly called him “Spiderman,” but apparently he didn’t have any Spider Sense to warn him of the trap.

Walker was taken to the Land O’ Lakes Jail.

