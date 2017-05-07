A Muslim woman at the store was told by a stranger, “I wish they didn’t let you in” — her response said it all

A video posted to Twitter by comedian Jeremy McLellan says it shows a bigot publicly harassing two Muslim women in line at a Trader Joe’s grocery store in Reston, Va. McLellan said one of the women who filmed the video was a friend of his who did not wish to be identified.

The woman, who has also not been identified, is recorded telling the woman behind the camera “I wish they didn’t let you in the country,” “Obama’s not in office anymore. We don’t have a Muslim in there anymore,” and “He’s gone; he may be in jail.”





Muslim friend of mine got harassed at a Trader Joe's in Reston, VA. pic.twitter.com/Ki8gc1RZio — Jeremy McLellan (@JeremyMcLellan) May 7, 2017

She also insists that her behavior is “very normal.”

RELATED: For sale: New Mexico’s most offensive convenience store — just don’t offend the owner

Daily Mail reports that the whole exchange started when the woman at the center of the video — who is blatantly occupying an entire shopping cart for just a 4-pack of avocados — asked the two women who filmed the video why they were not wearing niqabs like another shopper was.

Having just let the woman cut in line in front of them, the two women behind the camera are a little surprised. Their surprise quickly turns to disgust, leading to one woman behind the camera saying, “I wish we hadn’t let you cut in line.”

She starts recording before the bigot responds, “I wish they didn’t let you in the country.”

Later in the video, one of the women filming tells her, “You look a little crazy,” recommending that she get some help.

The woman in the video insists she’s fine, to which one of the women filming responds, “No, you’re not, because you don’t just strike up a conversation with people in line talking about stuff like that if you’re normal.”