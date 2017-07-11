A Patriot Guard member solemnly payed his respects at the site of the fatal KC-130 crash in Mississippi

David Weeks, a member of the Patriot Guard, appeared at the site of the KC-130 crash that killed 16 service members to play “Taps” in honor of the deceased.
Video shows Weeks playing the solemn tune on the shoulder of the road near the crash site. Police and emergency vehicles are visible nearby.
The crash occurred yesterday in a soybean field in Mississippi. The KC-130 plane suffered a “structural failure” around 20,000 feet, causing the plane to plummet to the ground.
No one on board survived. General Robert Neller of the USMC says they are committed to notifying families and conducting a thorough investigation.
The Patriot Guard is a national 501(c)3 organization dedicated to ensuring “dignity and respect at memorial services honoring Fallen Military Heroes, First Responders and honorably discharged Veterans.”
The organization’s website says they are “100% volunteer” and “the only prerequisite is Respect.”