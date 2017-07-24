A road raging TV producer yelled that everyone was “under a citizen’s arrest,” and it only got weirder from there

Warning: This video contains foul language.

Wildlife documentary producer Fergus Beeley, best known for his work on “Planet Earth,” was caught on camera last Sunday going off on a wild road rage rant and threatening to put everyone involved “under citizen’s arrest.”

RELATED: Watch as road rage turns violent when a man in a truck is caught clubbing a cyclist and claims he “tried to walk away”

The video begins with Beeley approaching the window and the passengers alleging that he identified himself as a police officer. Beeley denied that he had done that, saying “I wouldn’t say that to a bunch of wankers like you.” He also verbally abused the women in the car.





Eventually he acknowledged that they heard him right, he really did want them “dead.”

“You said you wanted us dead!” one woman said.

Beeley replied. “Get back in the car before you die!”

That’s when a series of “citizen’s arrests” were made.

Beeley pointed at everyone within range and declared that they were under arrest for assault and more. He even pointed at an 11-year-old boy who was just along for the ride and declared him under arrest as well.

According to the New York Post, 33-year-old Simon Gale was behind the wheel of the car and described Beeley as being in “an absolute raving state.”

RELATED: The young punk who was caught on video throwing a dog in a road rage incident will answer for his behavior

“When he got out the car he demanded, ‘Do you know who I am?’, and when I said I didn’t he grabbed me and pushed me against the car,” he said. “We pulled over to the side of the road and my wife got out of the car to exchange insurance details with this woman – I didn’t really think anything of it at the time. Then Fergus Beeley pulled up behind us in a different car and started screaming and shouting at us.”

At one point Beeley alleged that a woman in the car hit him, and she said that he needed to see a doctor.