A shocking video of the bus crash that claimed the lives of three is released

Footage of a deadly collision between a Metro Transit Authority bus and a private charter bus was released a few hours after the incident.

The video shows the Flushing-based Dahlia Travel and Tours charter bus speeding into the side of the MTA bus as the public bus was turning the corner. The charter bus’ speedometer was reportedly stuck at 60 mph, over twice the posted speed limit.

The crash claimed the lives of three and injured over a dozen.





The video was initially obtained by ABC 7.