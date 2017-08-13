A bodybuilder who tried entertaining fans with a backflip tragically died after landing on his head

Editor’s Note: Footage of the incident is disturbing.
A bodybuilder botched an attempted backflip as he made his way into a competition over the weekend and landed on his head. He has reportedly died due to the injuries he sustained.
The video is difficult to stomach. Sifiso Lungelo Thabete was trying to entertain the crowd as he walked onto the mat and attempted a backflip. However, he didn’t fully rotate and he landed on his head. The crowd, as heard on the video, wasn’t sure what to make of what happened as the bodybuilder lay on the mat, motionless.
A moment later, people rushed to his aid as it became apparent something was horribly wrong. It was later discovered that Thabete had broken his neck after awkwardly landing on his head.
Muscle Evolution, a South African bodybuilding magazine, said the bodybuilding community was “shocked and saddened” by the news of Thabete’s death.
According to the magazine, Thabete was an International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness Junior World Champion in the up-to-165-pound category who had recently won an event at the IFBB Muscle Mulisha Grand Prix in July.