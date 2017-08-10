A South Carolina police officer captured his own nearly fatal shooting on camera

Editor’s Note: Footage of the incident is graphic.

Video recorded from a South Carolina police officer’s glasses camera and released to the public on Thursday shows the moment the officer was shot four times.

Estill Officer Quincy Smith fortunately survived the gunshot wounds he suffered on New Year’s Day in 2016 when he was responding to a suspicious person call at Charles Party Shop. He spotted a man, later identified as Malcolm Orr, walking away from the store who fit the description and ordered him to stop.

The disturbing footage shows Smith telling Orr to stop walking to and to remove his hand from his pocket several times before threatening him with a taser. With one hand holding a cell phone to his ear, Orr pulls a pistol out of his pocket with his other hand and fires off eight shots at Smith.





“Tell my family that I love them,” Smith says to a dispatcher after frantically running back to his police car, covered in blood.

“If but not for the grace of God and some very good doctors, this would not only have been a murder case, but a death penalty case,” said 14th Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone, the prosecutor in the case.

Officer Smith suffered two broken bones in his arm and a “life threatening” neck injury. After a two-day trial, Orr was convicted of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime. On Wednesday, he was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

