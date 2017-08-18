A squirrel is still on the loose after a video catches its toilet paper theft

Canadians should be on the lookout for a bandit squirrel that was found stealing toilet paper from a men’s outhouse at a campsite. The suspect was caught mid-act on an incriminating video:

This squirrel went nutty for outhouse toilet paper in Nordegg, "pulling and pulling and pulling."

“My dad saw him first and started laughing, completely uncontrollably. And I just looked over and there he was, pulling the roll out from under the door — pulling and pulling and pulling,” witness Christa Lawrence, whose daughter filmed the video, told CBC News.

The Lawrence family was camping in the Upper Shunda Creek Campground in Nordegg, Alberta.

“We’re figuring that he’s nesting, getting ready for winter,” she added. “Clearly he’d done this before.”

The thieving squirrel has yet to be found.