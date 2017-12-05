Menu
Teenager could see felony animal abuse charges after his horrible video went viral
A Detroit homeowner’s security camera footage showed why it’s always a good idea to be cautious before answering a knock at the door.


Dwana LeShay shared videos and a picture on Facebook of a stranger who knocked on his door with a gun in his hand. According to the post, a man approached the front door around 1:30 in the morning and rang the bell. He then pulled out a gun and waited for someone to respond. Unbeknownst to him initially, he did all of this in full view of a security camera that was installed at the door.

He then attempted to hide his face with his jacket and fled to an area of the yard where another individual was waiting for him.

“In 2013 I was robbed, the guy said he had a gun and for a long time I was nervous when any strange person approached me or was too close, I finally got over that,” LeShay explained in the post.

LeShay went on to say that she was not sure “if it’s a mistaken house or an attempt at hoping I’d come to the door and they’d force their way.” Regardless of the stranger’s intent, she thanked God and the Detroit Police Department

The Detroit Police Department shared a screenshot of the footage on Facebook, asking the public if they recognized the man.

“Thank you so much Detroit for putting this out there,” LeShay said on another Facebook post while sharing a link to a local news story about the incident. “I am still very shaken BUT I will not be a victim! Whoever this is you have been warned!”

The department said that anyone with information is free to call the Eighth Precinct’s Investigative Unit at 313-596-5840 or 3313-596-5800 or 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

