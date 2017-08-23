A strong kick from an MMA fighter killed a Russian powerlifting champion in a street brawl

A street fight in Russia turned deadly when a man who competes professionally in mixed-martial arts (MMA) dropped a world champion powerlifter with a devastating wheel kick to the face. Anar Ziranov, 25, continued to furiously punch the fallen powerlifter, Andrey Drachev, even though he appeared to be unconscious. Several men stood around the two combatants before they finally pulled Ziranov off Drachev after a series of blows.

Drachev, who hails from Khabarovsk, Russia, was determined to have died from craniocerebral injury, and died later in the hospital as a result of the beating, according to the website Crime Russia.





The fight took place early in the morning, around 7 a.m., at the entrance to Galereya cafe. According to the powerlifter’s friend who was with him when the encounter started, a group of people tried to draw Drachev’s attention, insulted him and tried to initiate the conflict. According to Crime Russia, some reports claim that Drachev was beaten by a mob of people prior to the video recording of the fight. According to REN TV, the fatal fight was preceded by two other confrontations that weren’t caught on video.

Ziranov fled the scene and authorities are reportedly looking for him.

