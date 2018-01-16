A tennis match became interrupted when a member of the crowd began to make fun of the sounds being emitted by a player on the court.
Competitors Ash Barty and Aryna Sabalenka were in the middle of their game at the Australian Open when a teenager in the crowd began to make fun of Sabalenka’s grunts, reports the New York Post. After each grunt Sabalenka would make, the teen responded with one of their own.
Some accused Sabalenka of being distracting when she continued to make the sounds at a high-volume.
“I knew it was coming but it was a bit louder than I thought,” said Barty after the match. “No, I knew that I just sort of had to let that go and just worry about myself.”
Barty assured that she wasn’t distracted by the sound, saying, “I think if something that small can irritate you, that’s a bigger issue in itself.”
But the teen wasn’t the only one to take issue with Sabalenka’s sounds.
More of the event is available below.
