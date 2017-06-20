A terrible woman was caught on video throwing a tantrum and demanding to see a “white doctor”

A stunning video shot in a Canadian medical clinic shows a white woman repeatedly demand to see a “white doctor” to treat her son’s chest pain.

The racist rant happened at Rapid Access to Medical Specialists in Mississauga, Ont. It was filmed by Hitesh Bhardwaj, who was waiting to receive care.

He turned the video over to Canada’s CBC News, telling them:

Something inside me said that, no, you should take a step, you should record it. It is obviously wrong […] Share it to show that other people are not afraid to stand up to other people who are rude and racist to others.





In the video, the woman — who has not been identified by CBC News — spends over four minutes harassing staff members and demanding to be seen by a white doctor.

She begins by telling the receptionist she wished to see a “white doctor,” claiming that she’d previously seen a doctor “that was not white, that did not help [her] child!”

When informed that there was just one white doctor on staff, the woman explodes, shouting “Oh my God. What’s the closest you have to speaking English?” and “What kind of a country do I live in?” She also laments her existence, saying “Being white, I should just shoot myself.”

She refuses to go to the hospital across the street, claiming “they only have brown doctors,” and uses a racial slur we can’t print. She later goes on:

I want to see somebody else that doesn’t have brown teeth and speaks English. My kid is sick. I spoke in perfect English before I asked for somebody that speaks perfect English to help us. There’s nobody that’s Canadian? There’s nobody who was born here?

Her persistent racial demands are interrupted and called out by several others waiting for care.

At least one woman interrupts the racist, telling her she is “rude and racist” and that she “should check [her]self in.” She’s one of several people who called out the awful woman.

Police responded to the incident, but they’d only say the situation was “resolved.”