A Texas man stumbled upon an “insane” fish kill in progress, and it’s “one of the craziest things” he’s ever seen

YouTuber Kyle Naegeli, who uses the screenname The Fish Whisperer, would rather be catching fish.

But in a new video he posted Saturday, Naegeli appears to have stumbled upon a massive fish kill in Matagorda, Texas, a town on the Gulf around 100 miles from Houston.

Naegeli says there are “millions” of fish dying in the video, largely menhaden as well as trout, flounder, and red drum (“reds.”)

“This is one of the craziest things I’ve seen in my life,” he tells the camera. “Just look at ’em stacked up. Insane.”





Another man shows off a trout he picked up with a net, right next to the wall.

“It was just swimming in circles,” he said.

The Houston Chronicle reached out to Texas Parks and Recreation for more information on causes behind the spill, but hadn’t received a comment yet.

Fish kills can be caused by a number of factors, but many seem to believe the culprit here are algae blooms taking up the oxygen in the water.