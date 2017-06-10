A trucker lost control and crossed into oncoming traffic, sending another truck the other way and causing an even worse wreck

It was double trouble on a highway in China when one trucker lost complete control of his rig and crossed into oncoming traffic, only to send another truck across the median into two other trucks.

This was a serious wreck.

A video of the incident was uploaded to LiveLeak with minimal information, which said that “At about 7 o’clock this morning, [in] Jiangsu Qiyan [a] high-speed traffic accident occurred” sending a truck “into the opposite lane, and [causing] other vehicles [to] collide.”





“The accident caused many people [to be] injured,” the uploader said.

It’s not clear just how many were injured, but it’s not hard to see why many were. Some of the actual severity of these crashes is lost in the low-quality video.

What caused the first trucker to lose control in the way that he did is not known at this time.