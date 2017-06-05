A video of a python murdering a goat in Florida and getting taken out is a nightmare-and-a-half

Warning: This video contains graphic imagery.

A goat is no longer with us after running into a baaaaad 12-foot python in the wilderness we call Florida.

RELATED: All you need is one word to freak out about the number of pythons caught in Florida since the hunt began

A video posted on Facebook by WINK-TV’s Channing Frampton showed the horrible demise of the goat.

“WARNING: This video may be disturbing to some. Rachel Elizabeth Valverde posted this video Friday,” Frampton wrote. “She says ’12ft Python thought eating one of our goats for dinner was a good idea!’ It’s unclear where exactly this took place, but Rachel says she lives in the Naples, FL area.”





Valverde said the python ate one her family’s goats for dinner in Naples, Fla.

As of May 15 this year, bounty hunters being paid by the state of Florida to take care of the Burmese python problem in the Everglades had bagged a ton’s worth of the snakes mere weeks after the snake hunt program began.

Add this 12-foot python to the scale.

The Associated Press reported that the Florida House voted in April to enter into competitive bid contracts with private bounty hunters to take down pythons, lionfish and other invasive species in the Everglades.

The going rate has been $8.10 per hourly and monthly bonuses based on the size of the captured snakes.

According to Weather.com, bounty hunters have been paid $50 for every 4-foot snake they catch and $25 for each additional foot. If a python is caught nesting, that’s an additional $150.

RELATED: Florida snake hunters catch a huge, 15-foot python weighing 144 pounds in the Everglades

The National Park Service has said that pythons in the Everglades have been wrecking the ecosystem and are about as invasive as can be:

In recent years, snakes from around the world have been turning up in and around Everglades National Park. Burmese pythons, one of the largest snake species on earth, are now known to be breeding in the park and spreading throughout south Florida. Originally from southeast Asia, Burmese pythons are now frequently found in south Florida. More than 2,000 pythons have been removed from the park and surrounding areas since 2002, likely representing only a fraction of the total population. The population of Burmese pythons presently established in the park is the result of accidental and/or intentional releases by pet owners. These introductions can have devastating consequences to our ecosystem. Burmese pythons have been found to feed on a wide variety of mammals and birds in the Everglades — even the occasional alligator! By preying on native wildlife and competing with other native predators, pythons are seriously impacting the natural order of south Florida’s ecological communities. The continued proliferation of Burmese pythons — and the continued introduction of new foreign species — can further threaten many of the endangered plants and animals we’re working diligently to protect.

We can now count this goat among the casualties.