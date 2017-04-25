A violent brawl broke out at a mall involving teen girls and as many as 60 people — here’s what one mom is saying

A video of a crazy brawl filmed Saturday at the Orange Park Mall in Orange Park, Fla., that has been viewed more than a million times since being shared on the internet shows teenage girls, part of as many as 60 people involved, throwing punches.

According to WJAX, the sheriff’s office in Clay County has announced that as many 60 people were involved and that five were arrested, three of whom were minors.





The news outlet showed pictures during its broadcast that indicated the fight was planned, possibly just for likes and lolz on social media.

You can watch the original video below:

WJAX spoke to a mother of one of the girls, 15, who was arrested and she claims that her daughter was at the mall to watch a movie with her friends and was the victim of bullying. She said an adult spit in her daughter’s face.

Her daughter was arrested for battery on a law enforcement officer. She can be seen highlighted in the picture below.

“They were walking around the mall bullying my daughter and her friends,” the unidentified woman said. “My daughter and friends [were] minding their own business and the adult and the other girls starting picking on them and saying stuff […] The adult spit in my daughter’s face.”

She said that her daughter didn’t know the girls “from a can of paint.”

A picture was later obtained of a group of girls wearing matching shirts who were prominently featured in the video.