A Walmart employee looked pretty foolish after incorrectly accusing a woman of shoplifting

Gina Lescarbeau, 45, of Burnsville, Minn. pulled out her camera when she was stopped and accused of shoplifting by Walmart loss prevention employees.

Lescarbeau’s video shows the moment she attempted to leave the store with a “Lion King” Disney Junior toy, which was on sale for $7. She was stopped by employees, identified as Kenny Swanson-Peck and Thomas Ewalt, who accused her of theft.

Through profane response, Lescarbeau challenged the employees to look through her cart and her receipt, which reflected the full price of her purchase.

“The lion is fifteen dollars,” Swanson-Peck told her.

“It’s seven dollars!” she shouted back.

The realization seemed to appear on Swanson-Peck’s face when Lescarbeau encouraged him to ring up the toy. She was eventually allowed to leave as she made promises to never shop at that location again, continuing to curse at Swanson-Peck as she made her exit.

“Keep cussing at me, see where’s it’s gonna get you,” Swanson-Peck said

“Am I going to cussing jail?” Lescarbeau replied.

She also promised to share the video online as she walked out, a promise she made good on.