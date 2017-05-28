A water slide’s grand opening went sideways when a kid flew onto concrete and skidded to a stop

Meanwhile in Dublin, Calif., multi-million dollar water parks are opening and closing rides just as quickly.

An incident occurred at the “The Wave” water park, a $43 million facility, on its grand opening Saturday, and it was all caught on video.

A 10-year-old boy who was enjoying his fun on the “Emerald Plunge” water slide can be seen flying off of the slide and onto concrete, before skidding to a stip.





According to the East Bay Times, the boy was able to walk it off and only suffered scratches. From the looks of the video, the boy wasn’t doing anything reckless on the slide, which, by the way, had only been open for an hour and a half.

The park shut down the slide immediately and indefinitely. It is said that the park is “reevaluating that slide” and that it won’t reopen until they find out what caused the nasty spill.

The slide drops at an 80-degree angle, a drop that is described on the park website as “severe.”

The park maintained that the slide riders are supposed to cross their arms and legs, and the boy’s legs, in this case, were apart.

Looking at the video, though, it’s hard to say the boy did anything out of the ordinary, even if his legs weren’t perfectly cross.