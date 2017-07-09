Blood in the water: a man in North Carolina tried grabbing a shark by the fin and regretted his choice right away

Content Warning: Blood, but no view of the injury itself.

Just leave it up to the professionals, buddy.

Graphic video from Wrightsville Beach in North Carolina shows an apparently well-meaning man wade into the water to free a 4-foot-long tiger shark — and the shark thanks him by taking a big bite out of his arm.

WWAY reports the video was first posted to Instagram. The incident happened after a fisherman hooked the tiger shark near Johnnie Mercer’s Pier.

The big (but not full-grown) shark struggled in the shallow water. That’s when two men recklessly waded out to the scared animal and tried to stage a rescue.

Someone, having an idea of how this could play out, began filming.

The video shows the shark thrash as one of the men grabs its tail, and the shark manages to bite the man holding it, producing a cloud of bloody water that seems to indicate a serious injury.

By the time the Wrightsville Beach Fire Department arrived on the scene, the man had already left, according to WWAY.

The tiger shark was eventually rescued and released to the ocean.

Let this be a lesson: amateur shark wrangling isn’t a great idea.