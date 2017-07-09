A woman accused police of sexual assault and brutality after her arrest, but a body cam told a different version of the story

Warning: this video has coarse language.

Police in Burlington, Vermont, have responded to accusations of sexual assault and police brutality made by releasing body cam video of an 18-year-old woman who was arrested early in the morning of June 22 after she passed out in a running vehicle with two friends.

Logan Huysman was one of three teen girls who were found asleep in a running car parked outside of a Cumberland Farms at 2:30 a.m.





NBC 5 reported that police found alcohol, marijuana and a bong in the vehicle.

Things got really interesting when Huysman got out of the car.

Two of nine videos recorded have been released by the police and they show Huysman was intoxicated, belligerent and resisting arrest by kicking.

“I refuse. I refuse. You are not going to tell me I’m under arrest,” she yelled.

Police said that Huysman “reached into her waistband and simulated producing a gun with her hand, pointing it at officers.”

The altercation happened for more than an hour, but so far only a fraction of what was recorded has been released. What we do see is police being patient.

Chief Brandon del Pozo told WCAX that the police released the videos specifically to address Huysman’s allegations. Huysman’s father would say that his daughter made a stupid mistake and that she was experiencing a crisis.

Huysman made her accusation on Facebook after her arrest, saying, “I would consider that sexual assault, especially coming from ‘authority.'” There is also a picture of bruises on her arm.

Huysman was charged with misdemeanor assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, and has pleaded not guilty.