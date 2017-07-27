A woman is apologizing after her racist tirade against three Muslim women went viral

Police are investigating after a woman threatened three Muslim women in the parking lot of a Fargo, N.D., Walmart this week.

During the incident, which was caught on camera, Amber Hensley became upset that the three women were parked so close to her car and claimed she was unable to get into her vehicle due to a lack of space. During her fit of rage, she unleashed a racist tirade on the women.

In the heavily edited video posted to Facebook, Hensley leans into the other vehicle’s window and shouts, “I’m an American! I’m an American, and you’re not!” and asks the women, “Why are you in our country, anyway?”





The footage quickly cuts to the moment in which one of the young women asks Hensley, “What are you gonna do?”

“We’re gonna kill all of ya,” she replies. “Kill every one of you fucking Muslims.”

“I wanted everyone to see what happens to us every day,” one of the women Sarah Hassan, who filmed the rant against her, her sister and her friend, said. “I was so scared.”

After the video went viral on Facebook, Hensley took to the comments section to give her side of the story and to apologize for her behavior, writing:

It was not a Christian like thing to do AT ALL and wish I could take it back, but I lost my cool and I can’t. I am terribly sorry. I just wish that the whole video could be shown. And the things that were stated before she starts taping. She had parked way too close to my car and I couldn’t get in, when I asked her to move she refused, I asked her again and she swore at me calling me a fat b-tch. But there are absolutely no excuses. I am in tears with regret and will take any form of punishment deemed fit.

“Whenever she gets here, she will be let go,” said a person at Fargo accounting firm Horab and Wentz, where Hensley works. “Her views are not ours.”

