A would-be robber caught a tough break at Starbucks when a customer slammed a chair into his back

The Sacramento Bee reports that Jerri was stabbed in the scuffle that ensued and required a few staples to close the wound. He was stabbed in the neck but managed to wrestle the weapon out of Florez’s hand and stab the would-be robber twice.
RELATED: The teens who laughed at and recorded a drowning disabled man may get a law changed in Florida
In a press conference, police chief Jerry Dyer said that the hero was a “pleasure to talk to” and noted, “It’s good to talk to heroes.” Florez drove away in a truck but soon ditched it, and police were alerted when people noticed the bloodied suspect running toward a canal. When he was apprehended, he told police that he had been the victim of a robbery.
Police stated Florez has no criminal history as an adult and that the only time he’s ever been in trouble with the law was as a juvenile