Menu
fire Read this Next

A woman burned down the house trying to kill these pesky bugs -- now multiple people are homeless
Advertisement

We’re reminded time and again of the numerous ways you can die in Australia thanks to frequent appearances by extremely venomous snakes, but then a shark that’s not far off from being as long as a boat shows up.


RELATED: Australian woman grabs shark with bare hands and throws it to safety

The shark, identified as a great white, can be seen circling the waters where a 28-foot-long boat and its crew marveled at what was going on. The shark was swimming just over 150 feet away from a beach, according to reports.

The footage was filmed from an aerial perspective and posted on Facebook by Dave Riggs. The video has been viewed more than 100,000 times since its posting.

“Big Fish – Fourth Beach Esperance today … by the way, thats an 8.5 metre Patrol boat,” Riggs wrote there. The boat, as we said before, measures in at 28 feet long, while the shark’s eyeballed length was approximately 13 to 19.6 feet.

When you look at a shot of them nearly side by side, you see how huge this shark really is.

Facebook/Dave Riggs

RELATED: When a shark chomps a swimmer’s stomach and won’t leg go, there’s only one thing to do

Riggs told PerthNow that he used a drone to record this footage.

“I got a tip off that a shark was out at Westies so I grabbed my drone and put it up. And what I got is this footage,” he said. “I reckon it had to be about four metres, and it looked as though it had been fed. It was just cruising along, it looked chilled.”

Matt Naham About the author:
Matt Naham is the Weekend Editor  for Rare. Follow him on Twitter @matt_naham.
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Veteran actor levels Matt Lauer in a scorching rant on while appearing on “The Talk”

Veteran actor levels Matt Lauer in a scorching rant on while appearing on “The Talk”

Some of the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” big wigs are being sued for millions by a disgruntled ex-partner

Some of the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” big wigs are being sued for millions by a disgruntled ex-partner

If you love pineapple upside-down cake, try this holiday version

If you love pineapple upside-down cake, try this holiday version

Sean Hannity claims former President Obama has a “twisted” obsession with President Trump

Sean Hannity claims former President Obama has a “twisted” obsession with President Trump

Melania Trump reveals that she’s just like the rest of us at Christmas during a hospital visit

Melania Trump reveals that she’s just like the rest of us at Christmas during a hospital visit

A woman burned down the house trying to kill these pesky bugs — now multiple people are homeless
Caught on video

A woman burned down the house trying to kill these pesky bugs — now multiple people are homeless

,
The horrible way a father reacted on camera to his son falling in the snow has him in deep trouble
Caught on video

The horrible way a father reacted on camera to his son falling in the snow has him in deep trouble

,
A bull who had enough of his rider and threw him suffered a leg injury that’ll make you cringe
Caught on video

A bull who had enough of his rider and threw him suffered a leg injury that’ll make you cringe

,
Graphic video shows the last thing he would ever do is grab a cop — his family says he “didn’t mean it”
Caught on video

Graphic video shows the last thing he would ever do is grab a cop — his family says he “didn’t mean it”

,
Advertisement