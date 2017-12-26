Call it Christmas revenge!

A San Antonio homeowner who had Christmas decorations stolen from his front yard in the dead of night wasn’t about to let the thief get away with it — especially since this Grinch was caught on Ken Lamkin’s home security camera.

Around 3 a.m. on Christmas Eve, a bearded man in a hat — who definitely was not Santa Claus — stole a large inflatable decoration of eight reindeer whose heads bob up and down to eat out of a trough, as well as a fog machine.

“It was 16 feet long, and it’s eight reindeer that were animated,” Lamkin told KENS5 of the inflatable decoration.

The entire heist took about five minutes, and the whole thing was caught on camera.

“He was so slow and methodical — that’s what reminded us of the story of the Grinch,” Lamkin said.

And that’s when Lamkin had an idea to get back at the Christmas Eve thief. He grabbed the security camera and hopped in his car.

“And we ran over and made some black and white pictures and mounted them on some cardboard, and this is what you have: our new Grinch-themed Christmas,” Lamkin told the news station.

What you have is four large black-and-white photos of the thief in action, attached to a wooden frame that stands where the inflatable decoration once did.

But that wasn’t all. Lamkin hauled out a film projector and screen onto the front yard. The set-up plays the entire heist on a loop, showing neighbors and passersby the man who tried to spoil the Lamkin family’s Christmas.

Lamkin had a message for the man who tried to steal Christmas.

“It’s not only to show that we know who you are, but it is also to show that you can’t take our Christmas,” Lamkin said. “We are going to sit down here and hold hands, and we are going to sing and enjoy Christmas.”

“Just like the Grinch, why don’t you look around and see how people still enjoy Christmas?” Lamkin said. “Maybe your heart can grow 10 sizes today, and you can go around and return the stuff you took.”

