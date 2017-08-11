After help from the public, police may have found the man who pushed a jogger into a bus

British police searching for a jogger who knocked a woman into the path of a bus say they have arrested a man.

London’s metropolitan police force says the 50-year-old was arrested Thursday on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

The unidentified man was taken to a south London police station and was released, according to the Daily Mail.





Earlier this week, police released surveillance camera footage of the May 5 incident on Putney Bridge.

It shows a jogger in shorts and T-shirt banging into a pedestrian, who tumbles in front of a double-decker bus. The bus stopping just before hitting the woman, who suffered minor injuries.

Police say Thursday’s arrest followed a “good response” from the public to the video.