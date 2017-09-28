Months after near-deadly shooting, Rep. Scalise returns to Congress with a thankful address

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) thanked the two members of his security detail who were shot while protecting him, other Republican congressmen and aides when a gunman opened fire during a June baseball practice in Alexandria, Va.

Scalise returned to Capitol Hill with crutches on Thursday following his release from the hospital. He addressed his colleagues in a speech before saying “I want to specifically mention Crystal Griner and David Bailey.”

Following a standing ovation, Scalise explained that Griner and Bailey, both who he describes as part of his family, were assigned to his security detail on the fateful morning. He recalled laying on the ground and praying that they would be able to carry out their duties. Just after the prayer, Scalise heard “a different caliber weapon,” knowing that Griner and Bailey were engaging the gunman.





Scalise thanked them on behalf of himself and several others in the room for acting quickly, “even after being shot both themselves.”

“David, you are my hero. You saved my life,” he added.

Though Griner was unable to be in attendance, Bailey stood to receive the thanks. Griner, Bailey, and three Alexandria Police officers received the Medal of Valor by President Trump for their heroic actions during the shooting.