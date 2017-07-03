Air travel is often stressful, but seeing your plane’s engine burst into flames takes it to a new level

Only a week after a passenger was forced to wait for emergency service while her baby overheated on an airplane, the Denver International Airport was the scene of another distressing plane incident. SkyWest Flight 5869, operating as a United Express flight from Aspen, Colo., landed at Denver International Airport (DIA) shortly before one of its engines burst into flames.

Reuters reports that all 59 passengers were safely evacuated from the flight when it landed. Neither the passengers nor the four crew members were injured.

Marissa Snow, a spokeswoman for SkyWest, said that there was no indication of a mechanical issue until the plane landed.





Pictures and video of the incident and emergency response were captured by passenger Raiyan Syed:

My flight from Aspen to Denver caught fire on runway after landing. @rabiasquared pic.twitter.com/Etm3j165Qp — raiyan (@raiyansyed) July 2, 2017

Quick and immediate response. first responders on runway. Huge thanks to pilot and crew for helping get passengers off safe. #Denver. pic.twitter.com/ZAlslCTemh — raiyan (@raiyansyed) July 2, 2017

DIA confirmed the incident:

Arriving SkyWest flight 5869 was reported on fire, all passengers evacuated safely with no injuries. Denver Fire is on scene assessing — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) July 2, 2017