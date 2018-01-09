After being a part of the Alabama team that came back to beat Georgia for a high drama championship win, running back Bo Scarbrough responded to the “f*** Trump” video filmed pre-game that ended up going viral.
Scarbrough said that people weren’t listening close enough and that he actually yelled “f*** Georgia.”
After the game, AL.com reported, Scarbrough was asked about the video and replied, “I’m just trying to celebrate the win. Those type of words didn’t come out of my mouth.”
Scarbrough also tweeted “If y’all really listen I said Georgia smh about y’all people in this.
Teammate Josh Jacobs said Scarbrough was “saying Georgia all day.”
President Donald Trump was on the field for the national anthem just before Scarbrough and Alabama team hit the field to take on Georgia.
People on the internet are still debating over what Scarbrough said.
Watch the video and let us know what you think Scarbrough said.