After being a part of the Alabama team that came back to beat Georgia for a high drama championship win, running back Bo Scarbrough responded to the “f*** Trump” video filmed pre-game that ended up going viral.





Alabama RB Bo Scarbrough yells “F— Trump” before tonight’s title game. pic.twitter.com/RhuhRyNFHh — Sporting News (@sportingnews) January 9, 2018

Scarbrough said that people weren’t listening close enough and that he actually yelled “f*** Georgia.”

After the game, AL.com reported, Scarbrough was asked about the video and replied, “I’m just trying to celebrate the win. Those type of words didn’t come out of my mouth.”

RELATED: Alabama and Georgia teams stay in locker rooms for National Anthem

Scarbrough also tweeted “If y’all really listen I said Georgia smh about y’all people in this.

If y’all really listen I said Georgia smh about y’all people in this world https://t.co/VXKFBk7Vnh — Bo Scarbrough (@starbo06) January 9, 2018

Teammate Josh Jacobs said Scarbrough was “saying Georgia all day.”

Don't show it attention you was saying Georgia all day people b reaching — Josh Jacobs (@iAM_JoshJacobs) January 9, 2018

President Donald Trump was on the field for the national anthem just before Scarbrough and Alabama team hit the field to take on Georgia.

Trump was both cheered and booed as he strode to midfield for the national anthem — sounded like mainly cheers. He stood stoic at midfield, hand over heart, mouthing words. pic.twitter.com/8VOZ0tBkNq — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) January 9, 2018

People on the internet are still debating over what Scarbrough said.

He said GA — Macky Judy (@macj724) January 9, 2018

Trump and GA don’t sound anything alike! Listen to it…it doesn’t sound like a three syllable word “”Geor-gi-a” — Stacy Stepp (@sestepp12) January 9, 2018

georgiA trumP. that’s a P sound — Corey (@CoreyBelief) January 9, 2018

I clearly hear that country Georgia “jaww” and the corresponding “juh” — Matthew (@MattDubYa_) January 9, 2018

And it didn’t start with “G” and end with “A” — 🇺🇸⚜️Zack⚜️🇺🇸 (@zack_nola) January 9, 2018

Nah u said Trump lol — Kyle McGreevy (@Kyle_Mcgreevy25) January 9, 2018

Watch the video and let us know what you think Scarbrough said.