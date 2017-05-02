Alabama woman prayed about it, slept on it, decided not to do it and smashed someone’s windshield anyway

An Alabama woman was caught on video stomping out the windshield of a friend’s car in the parking lot of a furniture on Monday. She was charged with disorderly conduct, but may face an additional charge of criminal mischief if the victim Nick Myrick decides to press charges, according to police.

“I prayed about it first, and I slept on it, and I decided it wasn’t a good idea. Then I saw a shovel,” the woman Barbara Emily Lowery, 24, said. “I did not have to, just wanted to.”

In the video, Lowery can be seen walking away from the vehicle after hitting the windshield with a shovel. She then ditches the shovel, jumps onto the vehicle’s hood and begins stomping and kicking at the windshield’s glass, breaking through it. Throughout the entire ordeal, she appeared to be having a conversation with someone on her cell phone.

According to a source, Lowery’s behavior was the result of a love triangle gone wrong. Although, the anonymous person added that Myrick was not cheating on Lowery. Lowery, however, declined to confirm her reasoning.

“Well, I’m not trying to give his personal business out like that,” she said.

In addition to destroying the windshield, Lowery also damaged the dashboard and allegedly drew all over the paint with a Sharpie. She is no longer allowed to step foot on the property on which the incident occurred.

“I already knew going into it that I would have to face some consequences, and you know it kind of sucks, but like I said I prayed about it and stuff, and I did it anyway,” she said. When asked whether she would do it again if given another chance, she said, “I don’t think enough time has lapsed for me to answer that question.”

