An Arizona man stole the show at the scene of an accident by busting out every move in his arsenal

Sometimes you’ve just gotta dance.

RELATED: A woman smacked a reporter after he accidentally grabbed her chest on live television

A Scottsdale, Arizona, man who was watching a news report at work this week about a car crash involving a Hyundai, a Lamborghini and a Mercedes-Benz realized that a helicopter was hovering outside and that he had a unique opportunity to show off his dance moves.

Bryan Amann took full advantage.

Mann joked — or maybe he was dead serious — that the scottsdaledancingman.com domain would soon be his.





“I was in the office and I was looking at my live FOX 10 feed and I was like, ‘something is going down,'” he told Fox 10. “I thought to myself, that’s right next door to our office. Right back there.”

So Amann ran outside with his phone and streamed the news video to make sure all eyes were on him.

They were.

“When I ran over there, I had to look at my phone to make sure that the guy was looking at me. You gotta get the guys attention and then when he had me on the zoom it was go time,” he said. “As I was doing my moves, I had to make sure I was still in the screen because I wouldn’t want to waste good dance moves.”

RELATED: This former Alaskan reporter who quit on live TV is facing 54 years in prison for running an illegal marijuana shop

To no one’s surprise, Amann’s move arsenal, which included “The Robot,” took the internet by storm.

Amann’s goal was to make people laugh and it worked. His antics have been viewed more than two million times.

On going viral, Amann said, “It’s got its ups and downs. I’m trying to maintain a humble mindset. I’m really not trying to let this go to my head, get too famous if you know what I mean.”