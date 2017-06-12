Caught on video

An early morning Waffle House run got violent and five family members ended up with egg on their face

An early morning brawl at a Lancaster, Pa., Waffle House resulted in the arrests of five women, all relatives and all with the last name Shivers.

The Smoking Gun reports that the brawl between family members and three other women took place around 2:45 a.m. What started as an early breakfast went way off the rails, as a melee involving thrown punches and utensils broke out.

This one was not about the end quietly. The Waffle House brawl went on for a solid minute. What sparked it is not clear, but we can surmise that someone was egged on.

Some punches landed and some clothes were ripped.

Five family members ended up getting arrested: Deborah Shivers, 56, Tyneisha Shivers, 37, Latonia Shivers, 31, Mercedes Shivers, 25, and Tonisha Shivers, 37.

