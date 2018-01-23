A physical education teacher at a Los Angeles, California, elementary school prompted a school-wide lockdown last week after he stripped naked on the playground and began chasing nearby students.





Shocking footage taken by a construction worker who was passing by shows the unidentified teacher attempting to put his trousers back on after the incident. In the video, he can be seen pulling up his pants in the middle of the playground at Carthay Center Elementary School.

Parents were notified about the jaw-dropping incident via robocall and a letter that was sent home, both of which informed them that “an individual began behaving in an unusual way, prompting us to contact law enforcement. As a safety precaution, our school went on a brief lockdown while officers responded and took the individual into custody.”

According to parents, the second-graders and fifth-graders who were present took refuge in nearby classrooms in order to escape their deranged teacher.

“He was supposed to be helping them learn P.E., run around and have fun,” one parent said. “But he undressed and started chasing the kids while he was naked, and then the kids ducked and dodged, ran into some of the classrooms and got safe haven that way.”

“All of the kids saw his private parts,” another parent added. “Very embarrassing, very upset.”

Los Angeles Unified School District officials have indicated that they are unable to comment on the incident. However, they confirmed that the man in question was approved to be on the school’s campus and was a contracted employee. School police are reportedly investigating the matter and are working on a case against the teacher. Meanwhile, mental health counselors were made available to the children involved.

