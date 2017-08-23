An emotional man is stopped by police from approaching his mother during her bond hearing

A video caught the moment DeMarcus LeAndrew Lymon, 24, “aggressively went after” his mother, Valerie Rena Patterson, in a Mobile, Ala. courtroom during her bond hearing. Lymon’s mother is charged with the death of Kamden Johnson, 5, as she worked at the same nursery he attended.

Footage shows Lymon being tackled to the ground by officers after he walked past the gates and towards his mother. Lymon was taken outside of the courtroom, arrested and charged with interfering with the court proceedings. It is currently unclear why Lymon charged the stand, though authorities said he was emotionally distressed.





Lymon’s mother became a primary suspect when Johnson’s lifeless body was discovered on the side of the road by a group of children. An autopsy report says that there was no physical trauma to his body.

Patterson’s bond hearing was delayed following the incident.