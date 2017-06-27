An impaired driver is lucky to be alive after sending his car flying through the air and into a tree

A North Carolina man is facing DWI charges and is recovering from injuries sustained from swerving from one side of the road to the other and hitting a guard rail before catapulting his car into the air and and crashing into a wooded area.

After the incident, which was caught on video, the unidentified man was taken to the hospital. Police believe he was impaired by “illegal drugs” at the time of the accident, but did not specify further.

In the footage filmed by another driver, the man’s silver car can be seen traveling down a windy road, frequently drifting across both lanes. While driving down the wrong side of the road, the man slams into a guardrail. He then veers off the road and hits a bump, sending his car flying through the air and flipping into some trees. The vehicle then comes to a stop after somehow managing to land right-side-up.

Investigators indicated that the driver “didn’t even know how he got to the scene” and did not elaborate on the extent of the driver’s injuries. Authorities are considering filing additional charges against him.

