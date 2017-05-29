An infant was out of the womb for mere minutes before she started walking

A video of a newborn baby girl “walking” has taken the internet by storm and has been viewed nearly 100 million times.

Using just the midwife’s uniform, The Independent identifies the hospital as Santa Cruz Hospital in Santa Cruz do Sul, a city in the Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul.

RELATED: A baby girl born with an adult-sized tongue shows off her adorable smile after her second surgery

If you can’t believe your eyes, neither can the midwife, the child’s parents or anyone else present. The midwife is heard telling those present that she was trying to wash the infant but “she keeps getting up to walk,” pointing out how far the baby was walking.





When born, a child cannot even hold their head up on their own. But many have pointed out that even newborns have the instinct to walk, even if they can’t do it on their own yet.

With the midwife supporting most of her weight, it’s just enough for the newborn baby to take her first steps.