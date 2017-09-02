An unreal video shows the terrifying moment an RV flipped on a desert road

A video making rounds on the internet shows the harrowing moment that a truck pulling a travel trailer flipped on a winding desert road.

In the clip, the driver of the truck that’s pulling the camper is trying to pass another car when he begins to lose control of his vehicle. The RV begins to rock and then appears to be on course to right itself when it finally flips over. The truck, which is pulling the vehicle, disappears into a cloud of dust.

According to the time stamp on the video, it was filmed on Aug. 25, but it’s not clear where the incident took place. The driver, who caught the crash on film, stopped his truck and appears to have gone to help the unlucky motorist.





