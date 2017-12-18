Warning: viewer discretion is advised.

Video filmed on Dec. 15 in Hawaii by a driver waiting to turn showed another driver passing through an intersection while dragging a dog behind the vehicle.





The video titled “She is crazy!” was uploaded to YouTube by Johnny Cheng. Under the video, Cheng commented that he tried calling 911, but the line was busy. The video shows the uploader making a right turn and following the woman. Eventually she comes to a stop and gets out of the car.

One commenter asked “What was her excuse?!” Cheng replied that she said nothing and drove off.

The commenter, still concerned, wanted to know the dog dragging stopped there.

Cheng responded that she put the dog in her back seat after being chased down by him and others.

The woman has not been identified and the condition of the animal is unknown.

Commenters urged Cheng to “give this to the police so that she can go to jail for animal cruelty and have her dog taken away.”

Another dog abuse incident grabbed headlines over the weekend.

Samuel Smith, 24, of Monroe, La., was charged for causing the injuries to a Yorkshire terrier named “Bitty Boo” while taking care of her for a friend.

USA Today reported that Smith was dog sitting the Yorkie at its owner’s home and that two hours later he called her to say the dog disappeared outside and got hurt.

Police said Smith told them that he sprayed the creature with hot water, put in a freezer for 30 seconds, used a hair dryer on the dog and then “described his actions as just ‘messing’ with the dog.” The pictures of the dog’s injuries were disturbing.

You can watch the video filmed in Hawaii below.