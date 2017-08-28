As Berkeley turned violent, an unlikely person saved a protester from an Antifa beating

(Warning: this article contains foul language)

A “Patriot Prayer” rally on Crissy Field in San Francisco was abruptly canceled by organizers over the weekend, citing safety concerns. California officials, saying they “never trusted” the group, contended that the group cancelled after they were told that the National Park Service would enforce “significant” security measures at the site of the rally, including a ban on “anything that could be used as a weapon.”

My statement on extremists' decision to cancel permitted rally at Crissy Field and to hold an illegal, volatile rally at Alamo Square. pic.twitter.com/MtN2T2fvDt — Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) August 25, 2017

RELATED: Antifa infiltrate a California rally, clashing with protesters and leading to arrests

A similar rally was announced for Berkeley on Sunday, called “No to Marxism in America,” but was soon called off. Nevertheless, “free speech” advocates and counter-protesters met at the Berkeley site on Sunday — and things soon turned violent.





One video caught a man being beaten by masked counter-protesters clad in black and carrying “No Hate” signs — until a journalist throws himself on top of the victim to protect him, screaming “Stop! Stop!”

Someone dives on top of another guy being beaten by Antifa, begging them to stop, fleeing behind police lines. Intra-left blows exchanged. pic.twitter.com/bz2zFEB25j — Jack Smith IV (@JackSmithIV) August 27, 2017

The journalist who came to the defense of the protester has been identified as Al Letson, a host for Reveal News.

“I was scared they were going to kill him,” Letson said. “The only thing I could think was I wanted to get on top of him to protect him.”

The victim of the beating has not been identified at this time.