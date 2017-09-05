Barber hears a “boom” and sees the gut-wrenching accident caught on his surveillance video

(Warning: This video may be disturbing to some viewers.)

Massachusetts police say that all three pedestrians hit by a car on a surveillance video are expected to survive.

A 60-year-old woman backed her car into three people on a sidewalk in Waltham and dragged two of the victims under her vehicle when she attempted to drive forward again. She exited her vehicle as the two men, 22 and 59, and woman, 55, that she hit lay on the ground. One victim is seen pulling themselves from under the vehicle.





The victims were transported to Newton-Wellesley Hospital where they are expected to recover from their non-life threatening injuries.

“I was cutting hair and all I heard was ‘boom!’ I come out to look and the car was all over the people,” recalled Giordano DePena, whose barbershop surveillance camera captured the incident.

While authorities are investigating the crash, they have already ruled out alcohol and speeding.

