A boxer’s uncle reacted to a cheap shot with one of his own, and it was a direct hit

There’s no excuse for this.

A fight between two boxers was marred after a corner man went into the ring and video shows him punching one of the combatants — and now, reports say police are involved.

Let’s set the stage.

Andre Dirrell and Jose Uzcategui were battling for the interim IBF 168-pound title fight Saturday when Uzcategui was disqualified for knocking Dirrell out after the bell in the eighth-round. Here’s what happened:

Clearly, that’s a DQ. Afterwards, in a display of sportsmanship, both fighters embraced.





But then things went off the rails. A man identified as Leon Lawson entered the ring and a video shows him throwing a punch that lands squarely on Uzcategui’s jaw. You can also hear the announcers’ shock:

Andre Dirrell title fight ends with DQ, uncle punching opponent and fleeing ring pic.twitter.com/db2qkAi9CC — James Dart (@James_Dart) May 21, 2017

The reaction was immediate and harsh.

Dirrell's uncle should be arrested. Terrible cheap shot. Jose Uzcategui wasn't even looking. That's a cowardly move. — Nigel Collins (@NigelBoxing) May 21, 2017

Afterward, Dirrell apologized:

Dirrell: “I’m very sorry for what my coach has done. But he loves me. That’s my man, that’s my uncle, that’s my brother, that’s my coach." — Brian Campbell (@BCampbellCBS) May 21, 2017

ESPN then reported that police are looking for Lawson, but don’t know where he was.