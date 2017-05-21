A boxer’s uncle reacted to a cheap shot with one of his own, and it was a direct hit

There’s no excuse for this.
A fight between two boxers was marred after a corner man went into the ring and video shows him punching one of the combatants — and now, reports say police are involved.
Let’s set the stage.
Andre Dirrell and Jose Uzcategui were battling for the interim IBF 168-pound title fight Saturday when Uzcategui was disqualified for knocking Dirrell out after the bell in the eighth-round. Here’s what happened:
Clearly, that’s a DQ. Afterwards, in a display of sportsmanship, both fighters embraced.
But then things went off the rails. A man identified as Leon Lawson entered the ring and a video shows him throwing a punch that lands squarely on Uzcategui’s jaw. You can also hear the announcers’ shock:
The reaction was immediate and harsh.
Afterward, Dirrell apologized:
ESPN then reported that police are looking for Lawson, but don’t know where he was.