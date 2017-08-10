Cameras were rolling the moment a truck filled with candy was rammed by an incoming train

Video shows the moment a train slammed into a semi-truck in Locust Grove.

A Channel 2 Action News viewer shared the video of the crash that happened Thursday.

The crash happened on Highway 42 and Bowden Road, near City Hall downtown, just before noon.

The video shows the semi-truck on the train tracks as a train approaches, hitting the truck. The truck was carrying candy.

No one was injured, according to Locus Grove police.





We have a reporter and photographer at the scene learning about the traffic impact in the area and details of the cleanup.