Chicago school staff were nowhere to be found when one student stabbed another with scissors

Editor’s note: Some video footage is graphic.

Chicago students Destinee Garza and an unnamed female student got into a dangerous fight in the hallways of Oak Lawn Community High School.

The unnamed student began to stab Garza with a pair of scissors, reports ABC 7.

“I felt something, but […] it didn’t feel like a punch,” Garza recalled. “She just kept stabbing me, I guess. I didn’t know she had the scissors in her hand at all.”





There have been some criticisms of the school as school officials were nowhere to be seen in the video. Another student rushed in to stop stabbing.

Garza’s mom, Barbara, said that the other student “showed no remorse.”

“She was out to kill my child,” she said.

She also told WGN 9 that the unnamed student had been bullying her daughter for several days leading up to the altercation.

The school is said to be looking into the incident. Oak Lawn Police have said that the unnamed student will be charged for her involvement.

A spokesperson for the school district released the following statement to ABC:

We have very high expectations, both academically and behaviorally for our students at Oak Lawn Community High School. It is part of our school’s mission to provide a safe and secure learning environment for our students, which is why we are so disappointed by the actions of these individuals. We will utilize appropriate school procedures to ensure each student’s due process rights are provided, and we will then determine what school consequences will be issued. These consequences may include external suspension and referral to the Board of Education for expulsion.

The very graphic video of the fight has been released and shared: