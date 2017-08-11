Construction workers noticed a man going through their things, so they performed a badass citizens’ arrest

Don’t try to steal anything from these Charlotte construction workers.

Workers at the North Carolina construction site saw a would-be thief rummaging through their trucks, reports FOX46. The workers jumped into action and completed a citizen’s arrest by tying and taping the man to scaffolding.

The man said he was “just checking it out,” but the construction workers weren’t swayed by his defense.

“You don’t stumble into those things but there I was,” said Tina Quizon, who captured the video. “The leg is tapped to the scaffolding, they put a rope around his waist. I mean it was pretty extreme.”





Aroun the time of the incident, the constructions workers were said to have been waiting for animal control after rescuing a baby squirrel.