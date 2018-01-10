Menu
Watch Sarah Huckabee Sanders completely shut down a CNN reporter during a testy press briefing
Sometimes, all there is to do is sit back and watch an accident happen. Or a whole lot of them, as this video from Tennessean Twitter user Jon Ardemagni shows.


Nine — count ’em — nine cars are strewn about the offramp in various positions when a tenth driver enters the fray at highway speed. In a moment’s time, those signs that warn that “Bridge Freezes Before Roadway” are vindicated. Unable to turn or slow down, the driver plows into the concrete wall of the offramp, bouncing off the wall and mostly avoiding two stopped cars before coming to a crunching halt.

Ardemagni and a small crowd seem to be watching the spectacle, cheering for the unlucky driver when they clear the stopped cars. As Jalopnik points out, that warning about bridges freezing first is real — and worth heeding, especially in the midst of a winter storm. And Knoxville was enveloped in a nasty one that saw the city coated with ice for much of the day on Monday, according to Knox News. Between 7:00 a.m. and noon — when temperatures finally climbed above freezing — well over five dozen crashes were reported in Knox County alone.

In some cases (not counted in that tally), Knoxville Police spokesman Darrell DeBusk said “just slid off the roadway.” There were so many incidents that the Knox County Sheriff’s Office asked drivers to simply swap information in the event of an accident, not call for a police response.

