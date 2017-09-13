Dashcam video captures police detective’s racial slur and belligerent behavior in DUI arrest

Connecticut police have released dashcam footage of a police detective hostile behavior during his DUI arrest.
“I’m not doing your tests. I’m not doing your tests. I’m not doing it,” insisted Robert Lanza, 44, on video after he was pulled over by Plainville police officers. His erratic driving indicated that he was driving under the influence. Lanza launched a series of insults and racial slurs in his defiance.
Lanza is an 11-year veteran at the Hartford Police Department. The department has since placed him on administrative duties as they investigate the matter internally.
Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin released the following statement in response to Lanza’s behavior:
We expect all members of the Hartford Police Department to hold themselves to the high standards of their noble profession, and Detective Lanza’s behavior appears to have fallen far short. I am deeply troubled by his use of racial and ethnic slurs during this incident, which is not only offensive and unacceptable, but also undermines the tremendous work our police do every day to build a true partnership with our Hartford community based on trust and respect. I commend Chief Rovella for immediately initiating an internal investigation, and for the Department’s ongoing commitment to transparency and accountability.