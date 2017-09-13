Dashcam video captures police detective’s racial slur and belligerent behavior in DUI arrest

Connecticut police have released dashcam footage of a police detective hostile behavior during his DUI arrest.

“I’m not doing your tests. I’m not doing your tests. I’m not doing it,” insisted Robert Lanza, 44, on video after he was pulled over by Plainville police officers. His erratic driving indicated that he was driving under the influence. Lanza launched a series of insults and racial slurs in his defiance.

Lanza is an 11-year veteran at the Hartford Police Department. The department has since placed him on administrative duties as they investigate the matter internally.





RELATED: A man turns himself in after a camera catches him dumping his sister’s dog

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin released the following statement in response to Lanza’s behavior: