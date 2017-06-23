Dashcam video catches the horrifying moment a baby falls out of a moving car and onto the busy road

On Wednesday afternoon, a 1-year-old boy and his car seat tumbled out of a moving SUV onto a busy Texas roadway in an incident that was all caught on camera.

The heart-stopping video shows the exact moment the baby falls out of the car as the driver takes a right turn. Luckily, another driver spotted the child and pulled over. The kid can then be seen running into the strangers’ arms and out of the road.

“When we started pulling forward, we got to a red light and there were some cars passing by — the second vehicle in the video shows the door opening as soon as they’re making a small turn, and mid turn the door flew open,” Claudia Alanis, the driver who caught the incident on video, said. “The kid fell out along with his car seat a few steps away from him, and [drivers in the area] noticed right away that the baby had fallen out.”





Alanis noted that she honked at the child’s guardian to try to get her attention.

“[The baby] just ran into the stranger’s arms,” Alanis said. “The woman on the passenger’s side, I believe is the mom, got [out] of the vehicle crying and ran toward the baby.”

26-year-old Jocelyn Nicole Hernandez was given a citation for having an unrestrained child younger than 4 in the car, and the child was treated at the scene for scrapes.

