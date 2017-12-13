Menu
shark Read this Next

The men behind an extremely cruel shark dragging video that shocked many have gotten some bad news
Advertisement

Warning: you might find one of the photos in this article upsetting.

Oh, deer.

RELATED: Children run out of the way as deer runs through hallways of middle school


It wasn’t exactly the deer in the headlights situation we’re used to, when in the middle of the night these creatures will stare down death in the face. Motorists in Iowa were stunned by what happened in front of them in broad daylight, as the deer uncomfortable in an unfamiliar place opted to jump over a sidewall to their deaths.

Catherine Veerhusen filmed the video, took an even sadder picture of the deer’s demise and posted these on Facebook.

The animals fell an estimated 20 to 30 feet.

Veerhusen told the Des Moines Register that she had never seen anything like it, while conservation officer Ron Lane said that he assumed the deer panicked because the bridge is new.

“I’ve never seen anything like this. No words, no words,” Veerhusen said. “I stood there. I was just in shock. I’ve never seen them spooked like that.”

“The bridge there is brand new. I’m guessing the deer aren’t used to that, with all of the construction going on,” Lane added. “It sounds like with they were just trying to run across and didn’t know where to go.”

As you can see, this confusion had fatal consequences.

RELATED: Deer disease is sparking debate and could forever change how we hunt

Facebook/Cat Veerhusen

Veerhusen’s post has been shared more than 300,000 times.

Matt Naham About the author:
Matt Naham is the Weekend Editor  for Rare. Follow him on Twitter @matt_naham.
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

One of George Clooney’s best friends proves the actor is the nicest guy ever

One of George Clooney’s best friends proves the actor is the nicest guy ever

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are breaking royal traditions again with their holiday celebration plans

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are breaking royal traditions again with their holiday celebration plans

Viral bullying victim Keaton Jones’ estranged father is suddenly in the middle of the whole thing

Viral bullying victim Keaton Jones’ estranged father is suddenly in the middle of the whole thing

John Stamos and his fiancée are going to have a “Full House”

John Stamos and his fiancée are going to have a “Full House”

We think dessert should be beautiful — and this homemade red velvet fudge is stunning

We think dessert should be beautiful — and this homemade red velvet fudge is stunning

The men behind an extremely cruel shark dragging video that shocked many have gotten some bad news
Caught on video

The men behind an extremely cruel shark dragging video that shocked many have gotten some bad news

,
“I will f—–g kill everybody!”: Woman lashes out on plane after sneaking bathroom cigarette
Caught on video

“I will f—–g kill everybody!”: Woman lashes out on plane after sneaking bathroom cigarette

,
Two men took it outside after cursing at each other on the bus — one was knocked out cold
Caught on video

Two men took it outside after cursing at each other on the bus — one was knocked out cold

,
A daredevil at the top of a 62-story skyscraper suddenly lost his grip and filmed his own death
Around the world

A daredevil at the top of a 62-story skyscraper suddenly lost his grip and filmed his own death

,
Advertisement