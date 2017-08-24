During a past Powerball jackpot, a reporter regretted asking one guy how he’d spend it

Tonight, there’ll be a Powerball drawing for a jackpot of $700 million. Even after taxes, that’s a massive amount of money.

In January 2016, the Powerball jackpot was similarly massive: $500 million. A Las Vegas reporter was interviewing people as they rushed to buy tickets before the big drawing, asking them how they might spend their fortune if they won.

On live TV, one man gave her an answer that made them end the segment.





“Sir, can I ask you what your lucky numbers are?” she asks a man in a San Francisco Giants hoodie.

“I’m gonna pick 14-24-2-7-15,” he responds. He knows his chances of winning, too: “Slim to none!”

But it all changes when the reporter asks him how he’ll spend his millions.

“Bunch of hookers and cocaine,” he responds, without missing a beat.

“We were hoping for a different answer. That’s probably not the answer that we’re looking for!” says the reporter.



The New York Daily News reports that Isaac, the man interviewed in the now-infamous segment, clarified that he’d never actually spend lottery winnings on drugs or prostitution.

“Definitely wouldn’t be. My wife would kick my ass anyway,” he said.