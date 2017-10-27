Fired Walmart employee has an epic meltdown — and it’s all caught on tape

Video of a Florida woman is going viral after she threw a tantrum and created a mess at the Wal-Mart where she was fired.

The nearly two-minute cellphone video, captured by Austin Sawyer, shows an employee cursing loudly as she knocked over stacks of clothing and threw objects across the store.

Sawyer shared the video on Facebook Tuesday with the caption, “Went to Walmart in Fort Myers today and this happened. Walmart employees need to chill.”

“They should had better security so they could just get her and talk to her and try to calm her down instead of following her around,” a customer told WJXT.





WJXT reached out to Wal-Mart about the incident a spokesperson said, “We are aware of the situation but cannot discuss specific personnel matters.”

There have been no updates about who the woman is and if she will face charges.

Read more at WJXT.