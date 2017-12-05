Menu
david grisham santa claus preacher Read this Next

A Santa-bashing preacher's bizarre outburst landed him on the top of the Naughty List
Advertisement

A group of firefighters in Canada’s Saskatchewan province were called out to rescue a dog that fell through the ice of a frozen river.


The German shepherd mix was apparently out for a walk when the incident occurred. Although how the little guy ended up on the ice is still a mystery — perhaps Canadians don’t use leashes.

As you can see from the video, one of the firefighters lays down on the ice — while tethered to a colleague by a rope — and carefully skids across the ice to the dog’s location.

After some fumbling, and an almost catastrophic mishap, the hero firefighter is eventually able to pull the dog free from it’s frosty prison.

It’s grim up north! And this little guy has the sniffles to prove it!

RELATED: Your heart will melt when you see who helped this struggling buck get out of a frozen river

Saskatchewan is situated in the central Prairie between Alberta on the west, Manitoba on the east and the US to the south, according to The Canadian Encyclopedia. The province is a rectangular shape and is the only Canadian province that has no borders landform feature borders like rivers or mountain ranges. The population of Saskatchewan is around 1,098,352 people and the area is around 651,036 km2.

Saskatchewan winters normally begin in November and temperatures generally remain below freezing.

Never chase after your dog if they run out onto the ice. “If the ice isn’t strong enough to hold a dog, it’s not going to be strong enough to hold a person,” Police Capt. Jon McKeon told The Coloradoan back in January.  “Dogs do a pretty good job of holding themselves tight until we can get to them.”

RELATED: A Wisconsin hunter got into a surprising tussle with a bizarrely friendly deer

Norman Quarrinton About the author:
Norman is a tall stand-up comedian from the mean streets of London, England. He has performed at several prestigious venues in his brief career, including (but not limited to) The Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, The Capitol City Comedy Club in Austin, and a Hooters in St. Louis. His festival ...Read more
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Finally, a skinny pimento cheese recipe we can get behind

Finally, a skinny pimento cheese recipe we can get behind

John Mayer’s body may no longer be a wonderland after being rushed to the hospital

John Mayer’s body may no longer be a wonderland after being rushed to the hospital

Serena Williams returns to the tennis court for the first time since welcoming daughter Alexis Olympia

Serena Williams returns to the tennis court for the first time since welcoming daughter Alexis Olympia

Here’s how much Robert Mueller’s probe is costing the American taxpayer

Here’s how much Robert Mueller’s probe is costing the American taxpayer

Judge Andrew Napolitano breaks from his colleagues when challenged on FBI’s credibility

Judge Andrew Napolitano breaks from his colleagues when challenged on FBI’s credibility

“Shut the f**k up”: old dudes’ vacation beach brawl was big trouble in paradise
Caught on video

“Shut the f**k up”: old dudes’ vacation beach brawl was big trouble in paradise

,
Here’s the moment a politician was caught in a hotel with an underage boy — his “funny” shirt only made it worse
Caught on video

Here’s the moment a politician was caught in a hotel with an underage boy — his “funny” shirt only made it worse

,
A stranger rang her doorbell, but her security camera put his bad intentions on full display
Caught on video

A stranger rang her doorbell, but her security camera put his bad intentions on full display

,
Teenager could see felony animal abuse charges after his horrible video went viral
Caught on video

Teenager could see felony animal abuse charges after his horrible video went viral

,
Advertisement